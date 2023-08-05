Podcast: Pushback grows on speed limiters, AEB

Pushback against separate proposals on speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems is growing. We’ll talk about the big stories of the week – plus remember and honor the life of OOIDA board member Bob Esler. A new program is designed to help trucks stop at fewer traffic signals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’ll hear from Jennifer Sanders of the North Texas Innovation Alliance. Also, in Iowa, you can adopt, relocate and use a historic bridge. Brennan Dolan of the Iowa Department of Transportation explains. And it’s the story of a Canadian truck driver who wrecked her truck in Pennsylvania, got hit with a DUI and then was fired by her trucking company. So why did an arbitrator order that company to reinstate her?

Tesla wants the federal government to help fund a semi charging network, while also facing a new lawsuit. A new report says FMCSA isn’t meeting certain requirements at the southern border. And two world records that would make for pretty cool party tricks.

Pushback grows on speed limiters, AEB

Pushback against separate proposals on speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems is growing. We’ll get into that in another Land Line roundtable discussion, as we talk about the big stories of the week – plus remember and honor the life of OOIDA board member Bob Esler, who passed away this past week.

Getting trucks through traffic lights

A new program is designed to help trucks stop at fewer traffic signals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’ll hear from Jennifer Sanders of the North Texas Innovation Alliance. Also, in Iowa, you can adopt, relocate and use a historic bridge. Brennan Dolan of the Iowa Department of Transportation explains.

Why did company have to take back driver in DUI case?

It’s the story of a Canadian truck driver who wrecked her truck in Pennsylvania, got hit with a DUI and then was fired by her trucking company. So why did an arbitrator order that company to reinstate her? It’s complicated. That’s why we’re bringing in FaLisa McCannon of OOIDA’s drug and alcohol consortium to explain.

