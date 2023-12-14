Podcast: Progress on the parking problem?

Is the truck parking situation improving? We cover a new study that suggests there is more truck parking capacity than there was two years ago, and more, in our latest installment of The Parking Zone. Then, a new campaign seeks to get more girls interested in trucking careers, and Barbie plays a central role. Plus, December is shaping up to be a slow month on the spot market. We have tips for improving profitability while freight rates are low.

0:00 – Newscast

10:18 – The Parking Zone

24:49 – Barbie seeks CDL

39:20 – Spot market slowdown

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: A proposal on the deployment of automated driving systems is expected before the year ends

Plus, Tesla recalls nearly 2 million vehicles over issues with self-driving software, traffic deaths are down 4.5% for the first nine months of 2023 and more.

Back to top

The Parking Zone

Is the truck parking situation improving? Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another edition of The Parking Zone. We cover a new study that suggests there is more trucking capacity than there was two years ago, a recent National Coalition on Truck Parking meeting and more.

Back to top

Barbie seeks CDL

Only about 12% of professional truck drivers are women. Bringing more gender diversity into the industry will require a number of strategies, including breaking down stigmas and stereotypes that might still exist about trucking and women. That’s what Transforce is trying to do through a new campaign. The company’s vice president of marketing, Kelly McGurk, tells us how Barbie factors in.

Back to top

Spot market slowdown

December is shaping up to be a slow month on the spot market. We break down the numbers with DAT’s Robert Rouse, but more importantly, get tips for improving profitability while freight rates are low.

Back to top