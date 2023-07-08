Contact Us

Podcast: Program would help truckers cruise through stop lights

July 7, 2023

A new program is designed to help trucks stop at fewer traffic signals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Also, we don’t have a bridge in Brooklyn we’d like to sell you, but in Iowa, you can adopt, relocate and use a historic bridge. The warning lights are flashing red for Yellow. The carrier is taking hits on multiple fronts right now. Our panel from Land Line Magazine discusses what’s gone wrong and where things could be headed. And one of the most significant accomplishments of OOIDA in fighting for leased owner-operators has been the private right of action. So what is it, how does it work, and what has it done for truckers?

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Program would help truckers cruise through stop lights

24:19 – News roundtable: A red light for Yellow?

39:03 – A tool to fight for leased owner-operators

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA issues a call to action over the DOT’s latest mandate proposal. Trucking jobs make a slight dip. And one of the biggest trucking shows of the year is right around the corner.

Program would help truckers cruise through stop lights

A new program is designed to help trucks stop at fewer traffic signals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’ll hear from Jennifer Sanders of the North Texas Innovation Alliance. Also, we don’t have a bridge in Brooklyn we’d like to sell you, but in Iowa, you can adopt, relocate and use a historic bridge. Brennan Dolan of the Iowa Department of Transportation explains.

News roundtable: A red light for Yellow?

The warning lights are flashing red for Yellow. The carrier is taking hits on multiple fronts right now. Our panel from Land Line Magazine discusses what’s gone wrong and where things could be headed. Then they wrap things up with analysis on FMCSA’s latest proposed mandate for automatic emergency braking systems.

A tool to fight for leased owner-operators

One of the most significant accomplishments of OOIDA in fighting for leased owner-operators has been the private right of action. So what is it, how does it work, and what has it done for truckers? As part of our ongoing celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll hear from the Association’s President, Todd Spencer.

