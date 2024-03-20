Contact Us

Podcast: Private fleet expansion keeping freight market depressed

March 20, 2024

Carter Vieth of ACT Research explains how private fleet expansion and other factors are keeping the freight market depressed. But he does see brighter days ahead. Also, what do you do if you look at tax forms and other documents, and something doesn’t look right? We’ll get some advice from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping. And the spot market is showing signs of moving in the right direction, but the full impact of spring on freight is still a little way off.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Private fleet expansion keeping freight market depressed

24:31 – Why you should double-check tax forms, other documents

39:55 – Impact of spring on freight still ahead

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

As the EPA moves closer to new emission standards for heavy trucks, a new report puts a $1 trillion price on full electrification. A Canadian province moves closer to speed limiter enforcement. And nominations for the Transition Trucking award are now open.

Private fleet expansion keeping freight market depressed

Over the past year or so, private fleets have been adding capacity. That’s had an effect on for-hire drivers and rates. Carter Vieth of ACT Research explains how that, and other factors, are keeping the freight market depressed. But he does see brighter days ahead.

Why you should double check tax forms, other documents

Sometimes, you look at something that just doesn’t look right. And that’s an instinct you should pay attention to. When it comes to your taxes, it’s especially true that you should be a little skeptical – as having things wrong can have real consequences. So how does this happen, what should you do if it does and how do you avoid it? We’ll discuss one recent case with Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Impact of spring on freight still ahead

The spot market is showing signs of moving in the right direction, but the full impact of spring on freight is still a little way off. Meanwhile, capacity is tightening up, which is good news for truckers. We’ll hear from Robert Rouse of DAT.

