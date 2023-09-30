Podcast: Predicting when the spot market will turn

The OOIDA Foundation doesn’t have a crystal ball, but it does have another tool in its toolbelt when it comes to predicting where the spot market may be headed. Then, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had some surprises up its sleeve this week. We break down the speed limiter slipup and lengthened broker transparency timeline. And finally, the generosity of truck drivers yields more than $100,000 for Special Olympics.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – Predicting when the spot market will turn

24:38 – Land Line Roundtable

39:33 – Raising money for Special Olympics

Trucking news of the day: Traffic fatalities are on the decline

Plus, a number of permits are up for renewal starting this weekend, and more trucking headlines of the day

Predicting when the spot market will turn

Land Line Roundtable

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had some surprises up its sleeve this week. We break down the speed limiter slipup and lengthened broker transparency timeline in a roundtable discussion.

Raising money for Special Olympics

Bad weather wasn’t going to stop the generosity of truck drivers at the Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Mo., last weekend, where more than $100,000 was raised for Special Olympics.

