Podcast: Predatory towing – how bad is it?

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute sheds some light on just how bad predatory towing practices have become. Also, we’ll look back at last year through the prism of our website, breaking down the five stories that yielded the most clicks in 2023. And when it comes to comfort in the cab, few things matter more than your seat. Manufacturers offer a wide variety of options, which we’ll discuss with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia. Then, two state lawmakers in Oregon are pushing for a one-day special session of the Legislature to reassess the state’s tax collection on large trucks.

We’ll look back at last year through the prism of our website, breaking down the five stories that yielded the most clicks in 2023. From left lane rules and speed limit changes to an exemption request and speed limiters, we’ll assess the year that was and the year that will be.

Predatory towing has gotten bad

You’ve heard stories about truck drivers being victims of predatory towing practices. You may even have gone through the situation yourself. A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute sheds some light on just how bad things have become – uncovering some eye-opening statistics. ATRI Research Associate Alex Leslie breaks down what the study found.

The bottom line on seating

When it comes to comfort in the cab, few things matter more than your seat. Manufacturers offer a wide variety of options, which we’ll discuss with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia.

Oregon may reassess taxes on large trucks

Two state lawmakers in Oregon are pushing for a one-day special session of the Legislature to reassess the state’s tax collection on large trucks. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has unveiled a 10-year, $15 billion transportation plan – and that plan includes multiple toll lane projects.

