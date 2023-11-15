Podcast: Pennsylvania tackles truck parking

A Pennsylvania House committee has taken the first step toward addressing a shortage of truck parking in the state. And Iowa’s Department of Transportation is trying something new, called “safety corridors,” to tackle an increase in fatal accidents on the state’s roadways. Also, what do you eat while you’re out on the road – home-cooked-style meals or fast food? We’ll discuss a recent survey. And when you lease onto a motor carrier, there’s a lot of important information you need to know when it comes to insurance.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Iowa creates “safety corridors”

24:50 – Insurance and leasing on with a carrier

39:29 – Pennsylvania tackles truck parking

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board hands over its recommendations to FMCSA. Diesel prices continue trending downward. And cargo theft has reached unprecedented levels, according to a new report.

Iowa creates ‘safety corridors’

Iowa’s Department of Transportation is trying something new, called “safety corridors,” to tackle an increase in fatal accidents on the state’s roadways. Benjamin Hucker of the Iowa DOT joins us to explain why the state is undertaking the task and what it hopes to accomplish. Also, what do you eat while you’re out on the road? In the past, truck stops had a reputation for home-cooked-style meals, stick-to-the-ribs kind of fare. Now it’s more common to find fast food outlets at truck stops instead. So is that what truckers are eating? Chris Oliver of Trucker Path discusses a recent survey on the topic.

Insurance and leasing on with a carrier

When you lease onto a motor carrier, there’s a lot of important information you need to know when it comes to insurance. We spoke with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about common questions, what to look for in your lease agreement and what additional coverage is recommended.

Pennsylvania tackles truck parking

A Pennsylvania House committee has taken the first step toward addressing a shortage of truck parking in the state. We’ll discuss that – plus a bill to protect cash as a form of payment for tolls in Michigan – with our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

