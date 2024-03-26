Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

We’ll get some basic insight into what truckers should do in light of the Baltimore bridge collapse from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh. The Truck Leasing Task Force sought opinions about lease-purchase agreements at its most recent meeting and learned that they’re ruining livelihoods. Also, the last and only 2025 Peterbilt 389C is up for grabs, and all for a good cause. The truck is part of a sweepstakes that will go to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. And a lawmaker in Georgia is working to overturn a measure that allows someone to file a direct-action lawsuit against a trucker’s insurance company.

0:00 – Update on Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

10:00 – Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

24:31 – Sweepstakes benefits veterans

39:55 – Georgia bill would end direct-action lawsuits

Update on Baltimore bridge collapse

By now, you’ve likely heard about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The bridge is an important interstate link that links to the port of Baltimore. We’ll get some basic insight into what truckers should do from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

While it’s hard to get people to agree on anything these days, there does seem to be a majority opinion about lease-purchase agreements. The Truck Leasing Task Force sought outside opinions about the business model at the Mid-America Trucking Show, and much of what members heard reinforced what they already know – that it’s ruining livelihoods.

Sweepstakes benefits veterans

The last and only 2025 Peterbilt 389C is up for grabs, and all for a good cause. The truck is part of a sweepstakes that will go to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. We’ll have more from that announcement that happened at MATS, as well as details on the new inductee to the Howes Hall of Fame.

Georgia bill would end ‘direct action’ lawsuits

A lawmaker in Georgia is working to overturn a measure that allows someone to file a direct-action lawsuit against a trucker’s insurance company; meanwhile, several states are pursuing legislation regarding pain-and-suffering damages.

