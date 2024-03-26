Contact Us

Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

March 26, 2024

|

We’ll get some basic insight into what truckers should do in light of the Baltimore bridge collapse from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh. The Truck Leasing Task Force sought opinions about lease-purchase agreements at its most recent meeting and learned that they’re ruining livelihoods. Also, the last and only 2025 Peterbilt 389C is up for grabs, and all for a good cause. The truck is part of a sweepstakes that will go to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. And a lawmaker in Georgia is working to overturn a measure that allows someone to file a direct-action lawsuit against a trucker’s insurance company.

0:00 – Update on Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

10:00 – Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

24:31 – Sweepstakes benefits veterans

39:55 – Georgia bill would end direct-action lawsuits

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Update on Baltimore bridge collapse

By now, you’ve likely heard about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The bridge is an important interstate link that links to the port of Baltimore. We’ll get some basic insight into what truckers should do from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Back to top

Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

While it’s hard to get people to agree on anything these days, there does seem to be a majority opinion about lease-purchase agreements. The Truck Leasing Task Force sought outside opinions about the business model at the Mid-America Trucking Show, and much of what members heard reinforced what they already know – that it’s ruining livelihoods.

Back to top

Sweepstakes benefits veterans

The last and only 2025 Peterbilt 389C is up for grabs, and all for a good cause. The truck is part of a sweepstakes that will go to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. We’ll have more from that announcement that happened at MATS, as well as details on the new inductee to the Howes Hall of Fame.

Back to top

Georgia bill would end ‘direct action’ lawsuits

A lawmaker in Georgia is working to overturn a measure that allows someone to file a direct-action lawsuit against a trucker’s insurance company; meanwhile, several states are pursuing legislation regarding pain-and-suffering damages.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

underride

Podcast: OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

A committee is studying possible underride requirements for large trucks. Now, OOIDA is pointing out changes that threaten the panel’s work.

March 25

Out-of-service criteria CVSA

Podcast: Changes made to out-of-service criteria

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will change its out-of-service criteria on April 1. We’ll find out what changes were made and why.

March 22

emission

Podcast: Coming soon – even tighter emission rules

The Biden administration has just released new emission regulations for cars. But heavy-duty vehicle regulations are soon to follow.

March 21

PRIVATE FLEET

Podcast: Private fleet expansion keeping freight market depressed

ACT’s Carter Vieth explains how private fleet expansion and other factors keep the freight market depressed. But brighter days are ahead.

March 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

Podcast: OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

Podcast: Changes made to out-of-service criteria

Podcast: Coming soon – even tighter emission rules

Podcast: Private fleet expansion keeping freight market depressed