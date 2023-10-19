Podcast: Panel covers downsides of lease-purchase programs

The federal Truck Leasing Task Force met Tuesday to discuss lease-purchase agreements. We’ll talk about what happened and why it’s important to trucking as an industry. Also, a situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. Joe Biggs and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department stop by to discuss that, plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR. And a decrease in load volume is what we can expect for the next couple of weeks before we see a seasonal bump in freight.
10:07 – Panel covers downsides of lease-purchase programs
25:00 – Drivers being stranded by carriers
39:28 – Waiting for the seasonal bump
