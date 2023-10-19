Podcast: Panel covers downsides of lease-purchase programs

The federal Truck Leasing Task Force met Tuesday to discuss lease-purchase agreements. We’ll talk about what happened and why it’s important to trucking as an industry. Also, a situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. Joe Biggs and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department stop by to discuss that, plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR. And a decrease in load volume is what we can expect for the next couple of weeks before we see a seasonal bump in freight.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Panel covers downsides of lease-purchase programs

25:00 – Drivers being stranded by carriers

39:28 – Waiting for the seasonal bump

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Results are in for this year’s Brake Safety Week. Interstate 25 remains closed after a deadly train derailment. A truck driver had his windshield smashed by a gallon of milk in Kansas.

Panel covers downsides of lease-purchase programs

The federal Truck Leasing Task Force met Tuesday to discuss lease-purchase agreements. One of the participants was Jim Jefferson of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. And observing was Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation. We’ll talk with them about what happened and why it’s important to trucking as an industry.

Drivers being stranded by carriers

A situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. Joe Biggs and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department stop by to discuss that, plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR.

Waiting for the seasonal bump

A decrease in load volume is what we can expect for the next couple of weeks before we see a seasonal bump in freight.

