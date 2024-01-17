Contact Us

Podcast: Oregon group seeks solutions to local truck parking problem

January 16, 2024

On U.S. 26 between Portland and Bend, Ore., sits one spot where both the state and national governments are needed for developing a solution to a very local problem. Doug Decker of Oregon Solutions joins us to discuss what’s being done. Also, how many tickets is too many? We speak with the guys at Road Law about what happens when repeat offenders seek legal help. And later this week, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold a hearing titled, “The State of Transportation.” But what specifically will this focus on, and how will it affect you?

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Oregon group seeks solutions to local truck parking problem

24:49 – How many tickets is too many?

39:14 – House committee looks at the state of transportation

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The committee tasked with studying underride guards will ramp up its work this year. Western Star Trucks is at the center of a new recall. And support continues to grow for the bipartisan truck parking bill.

Oregon group seeks solutions to local truck parking problem

The shortage of truck parking is a big, national problem. But it’s also a local problem, and state and local governments often hold the key to solving it. On U.S. 26 between Portland and Bend, Ore., sits one spot where both the state and national governments are needed for developing a solution to a very local problem. Doug Decker of Oregon Solutions joins us to discuss what’s being done.

How many tickets is too many?

When it comes to seeking legal help for traffic violations, Road Law is here to help. But how many tickets is too many? We speak with the guys at Road Law about what happens when repeat offenders seek legal help.

House committee looks at the state of transportation

Later this week, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold a hearing titled, “The State of Transportation.” But what specifically will this focus on, and how will it affect you?

