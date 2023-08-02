Podcast: OOIDA’s fighting mission remains unchanged after 50 years

From an RV chained to a parking lot lamp post to celebrating 50 years fighting for the rights of all truckers, Land Line Magazine is celebrating OOIDA with a special issue dedicated to its evolution. Plus, when a trucker has a question, concern or problem, they often call OOIDA for answers. We’ll break down the hottest topics lighting up the Association’s phones these days, from yet another new scam to paperwork requirements and more. And finally, one state is paving the way for autonomous trucking, while another is tackling their weight limit rules.

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – Hot topics

24:24 – Land Line Magazine celebrates OOIDA at 50

39:07 – State legislative update

Trucking news of the day: Diesel prices spike

Plus, the freight market closes out the month slightly higher, Taylor Swift gives thanks to her tour truck drivers in the form of money and more.

Hot topics: paperwork, scams and authority

When a trucker has a question, concern or problem, they often call OOIDA for answers. We break down the hottest topics lighting up the Association’s phones these days, from yet another new scam to paperwork requirements and more.

Land Line Magazine celebrates OOIDA at 50

From an RV chained to a parking lot lamp post to celebrating 50 years fighting for the rights of all truckers, Land Line Magazine is celebrating OOIDA with a special issue dedicated to its evolution.

State legislative update: platooning and weight limit rules

One state is paving the way for autonomous trucking, while another is tackling their weight limit rules. The latest updates from our state legislative expert about the changes now in effect.

