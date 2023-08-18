Podcast: OOIDA to FMCSA – act on broker transparency

OOIDA is once again urging the FMCSA to take action on broker transparency. We’ll discuss that – plus the latest on FMCSA pre-emption of meal and rest breaks in two states – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, a transport company recently stepped up to help deliver parts for a project to assemble a C47 at Camp Toccoa in Currahee, Georgia. And dating back to the mid-‘90s, several decisions were made that sought to open up the U.S. southern border to Mexico-based motor carriers. The effort ultimately failed – and OOIDA can be thanked for that.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – OOIDA to FMCSA: Act on broker transparency

24:50 – Delivering an airplane, one part at a time

39:18 – The effort to stop cross-border trucking with Mexico

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

To register for the Truck to Success seminar in October, click here.

You can find more information about Project C-47 and Camp Toccoa at Currahee on its website.

Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.

You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA is keeping up its pressure on FMCSA to do something about broker fraud. A truck driver helps save children from human traffickers. And an autonomous vehicle in California meets its match in the form of wet concrete.

Back to top

OOIDA to FMCSA: Act on broker transparency

OOIDA is once again urging the FMCSA to take action on broker transparency. We’ll discuss that – plus the latest on FMCSA pre-emption of meal and rest breaks in two states – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Back to top

Delivering an airplane, one part at a time

A transport company recently stepped up to help deliver parts for a project to assemble a C47 at Camp Toccoa in Currahee, Georgia. We’ll speak with the woman who coordinated the effort and discuss how the generosity of the trucking community came together to make this delivery happen.

Back to top

The effort to stop cross-border trucking with Mexico

Dating back to the mid-‘90s, several decisions were made that sought to open up the U.S. southern border to Mexico-based motor carriers. The results would have been devastating for U.S. carriers, but the effort ultimately failed. OOIDA can be thanked for that. In celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we commemorate the accomplishment with the help of Chief Operating Officer Rod Nofziger, who was on the frontlines of the battle that spanned some two decades and three U.S. presidents.

Back to top