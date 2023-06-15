Podcast: OOIDA – Stronger rear bumpers yes, side underride guards no

Side underride guards were the topic of a recent documentary on trucking by PBS’s Frontline – and OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh was interviewed for the show. We’ll sit down with him to discuss the documentary and find out where the Association stands on the issue. Also, we have some positive updates on truck parking, such as the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passing out of committee – but also some bad, including another major city banning truck parking. And rain and cold temperatures have led to a late start to produce season. We’ll have the latest on what that means for produce haulers out west, and what rates are looking like as we head into the middle of June.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – OOIDA: Stronger rear bumpers yes, side underride guards no.

24:19 – Good news and bad news for truck parking

39:03 – A rainy day for produce season

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Pennsylvania’s Governor details a plan to reopen I-95 in Philadelphia. More wrong-way driving alert systems will be installed in Connecticut. And CVSA announces the dates for this year’s Brake Safety Week.

OOIDA: Stronger rear bumpers yes; side underride guards no

Good news and bad news for truck parking

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine returns to Studio A for another edition of the Parking Zone. We’ve got some positive updates, such as the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passing out of committee – but also some bad, including another major city banning truck parking.

A rainy day for produce season

Rain and cold temperatures have led to a late start to produce season. We’ll have the latest on what that means for produce haulers out west, and what rates are looking like as we head into the middle of June.

