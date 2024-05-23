Podcast: Bill targets rampant fraud in trucking

Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA explains how a measure in the U.S. House would give the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration more power to crack down on fraudsters. Also, what are the actual figures regarding underride crashes involving large trucks? OOIDA’s Jay Grimes offers an update on the debate. And OOIDA’s advocacy counsel, Paul Torlina, discusses broker-carrier agreements. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is a big supporter of various trucking charities. One he regularly gives to – Truckers Final Mile – helps families during one of the most difficult times in their lives.
- OOIDA has issued a Call to Action: Help fight freight fraud by supporting HR8505.
- Read more from Land Line on how lawmakers are working to combat freight fraud.
- Find out here how you can donate to Truckers Final Mile.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Greenland, N.H. That’s located at Exit 3 off Interstate 95. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
Bill targets rampant fraud in trucking
A new bill in the U.S. House would give the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration a bit more power to come down on fraudsters who prey on truck drivers. It’s got the support of various trucking groups, including OOIDA. Bryce Mongeon of the Association’s Washington, D.C., office explains how the legislation would work.
Underride debate rages on at committee
What are the actual figures regarding underride crashes involving large trucks? And should side underride guards be required? These topics stir strong opinions on both sides of the debate. And Wednesday, May 22, an advisory committee took a look at some of the figures. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers a rundown on what happened and why it matters to you.
The red flags in broker-carrier agreements
When it comes to broker-carrier agreements, there’s a lot to watch out for. We sit down with OOIDA’s advocacy counsel, Paul Torlina, to discuss these contracts, some red flags and what you should do to keep yourself and your business safe.
A group that helps trucking families in their worst moment
OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is a big supporter of various charities in the trucking industry, and one he regularly gives to – Truckers Final Mile – helps families of truckers during one of the most difficult times in their lives.