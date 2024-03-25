Podcast: OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

For some time, an advisory committee has been studying possible underride requirements for large trucks. Now, OOIDA is pointing out changes that threaten the panel’s work. Also, we’ll have an update on an effort to fix a major highway bottleneck in Oregon and on efforts to reform the state’s weight-mile tax. And what do you do if your MVR, PSP or CSA records contain an error? Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal explain your options.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Project targeting I-5 bottleneck faces problems

24:31 – Fixing errors in your record

39:55 – OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

Project targeting I-5 bottleneck faces problems

A highway project in Oregon was designed to do several things – among them, adding a lane to one of the country’s most notable highway bottlenecks. But the project has become mired in various problems – and is entangled in another debate in Oregon, on reform of the state’s weight-mile tax. State Representative Shelly Boshart Davis updates us on both.

Fixing errors in your record

What truckers do while out on the road is tracked in many different ways. Several different government and private systems collect various information, with government systems working off inspections and tickets, while private systems use information from motor carriers. But some truckers think some of that information is inaccurate – and they want it changed. Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal share how to do that.

OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

For some time, we’ve reported on the Advisory Committee on Underride Protections – a group that will advise FMCSA on the issue. However, since the committee started its work, a number of factors involved have changed – and that raises some serious concerns from the point of view of truckers.

