Podcast: OOIDA lends support to challenge to AB5

A lawsuit now before an appeals court is challenging California’s AB5 independent contractor law – and OOIDA is throwing its support behind the effort. Also, some truckers are expressing confusion and concerns about standard drug testing required in the industry. We’ll clear that up with some help from CMCI, OOIDA’s drug testing consortium. And a new bill in Wisconsin would tackle so-called “nuclear verdicts” in the trucking industry, while bills in two states deal with speed limiters and underride guards.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – OOIDA lends support to challenge to AB5

24:36 – Confusion about drug testing cleared up

39:21 – Wisconsin effort targets ‘nuclear verdicts’

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 1, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Wheeler Ridge Petro in Lebec, Calif. That’s located at Exit 219 on Interstate 5. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices bounce back up again. The spot market remains soft, according to the newest data. And new guidelines for the CDL skills test pass another hurdle.

Back to top

OOIDA lends support to challenge to AB5

Many truckers are aware of a California law called AB5, which is designed to determine who is or is not an independent contractor. And for some time, we’ve told you about a lawsuit by the California Trucking Association and OOIDA. But there is another case challenging the law. OOIDA’s advocacy counsel, Paul Torlina, will join us with details.

Back to top

Confusion about drug testing cleared up

Some truckers are expressing confusion and concerns about standard drug testing required in the industry. We’ll find out what’s happening and get a primer on what is required from FaLisa McCannon and Joe Boswell of CMCI, OOIDA’s drug testing consortium.

Back to top

Wisconsin effort targets ‘nuclear verdicts’

A new bill in Wisconsin would tackle so-called “nuclear verdicts” in the trucking industry. We’ll find out about that – plus bills in two states dealing with speed limiters and underride guards – from our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

Back to top