Podcast: OOIDA – Here’s how you fix lease-purchase agreements



OOIDA has given the FMCSA and its Truck Leasing Task Force an earful regarding what should be done about lease-purchase contracts. Also, Marty Ellis talks about shippers and receivers who have shown through their actions that they care about the truckers who pick up from and deliver to their facilities. And a trucking couple was just three miles away from the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it collapsed last week. We speak with them and hear their account.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – OOIDA: Here’s how you fix lease-purchase agreements

24:59 – Good shippers and receivers – they are out there

40:23 – Couple describes the day the bridge came down

Find information on alternate routes, closures and traffic updates for the Key Bridge area in Maryland here.

Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.

Starting Saturday, April 6, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Oklahoma City, Okla. That’s located at Exit 142 off Interstate 40. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.

You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

OOIDA throws its support behind a towing reform bill in Missouri. FMCSA extends and expands its Key Bridge emergency declaration. And the state out west expanding truck parking with a new rest area.

OOIDA: Here’s how you fix lease-purchase agreements

Some time back, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration asked for people involved in trucking to send them information about lease-purchase agreements and provide information to its Truck Leasing Task Force. And OOIDA has given the agency an earful. We’ll cover that – plus proposed changes to CDL requirements – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Good shippers and receivers – they are out there

Most of the time, when we talk about shippers and receivers, it’s a horror story. Far too many times, both shippers and receivers keep truckers waiting to load and unload for hours, deny them access to basic necessities like bathrooms, and are just overall rude to the people behind the wheel. However, there are some out there who are not only good – they’re really good to truckers. And Marty Ellis has heard of a few of those.

Couple describes the day the bridge came down

A trucking couple was just three miles away from the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it collapsed last week. We speak with them and hear their account of what it sounded like, and how the bridge was part of their dedicated run.

