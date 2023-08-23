Podcast: OOIDA gives thumbs down to New York plan

A new first-in-the-nation truck weight enforcement rule in New York has drawn the ire of OOIDA. Meanwhile, an effort in Michigan would remove tolls from the Mackinac Bridge. Also, we recently talked on the program about the federal leasing regulations. But how often are those violated? And what can you do if they are? We’ll get some answers about that and more from Tom Crowley and Kristopher Synder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. And there are a lot of ways to get crossways with the IRS. One is simply not filing your taxes, which can potentially be a disaster. But it doesn’t have to be.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices jump again, but it’s not the spike we’ve seen in recent weeks. Freight volume is ticking down in line with historical trends. And NHTSA is looking into new seatbelt regulations.
Making sure your lease follows the rules
We recently talked on the program about the federal leasing regulations. But how often are those violated? And what can you do if they are? We’ll get some answers about that and more from Tom Crowley and Kristopher Synder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.
Failing to file doesn’t have to be a disaster
There are a lot of ways to get crossways with the IRS. One is simply not filing your taxes, which can potentially be a disaster. But it doesn’t have to be.
Weigh-in-motion plan draws criticism
A new first-in-the-nation truck weight enforcement rule in New York has drawn the ire of OOIDA. Meanwhile, an effort in Michigan would remove tolls from the Mackinac Bridge.