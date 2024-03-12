Podcast: Old independent contractor rule opened the door to speed limiters

A previous version on the federal government’s independent contractor rule included a provision that opened the door to carriers requiring owner-operators to use speed limiters. Also, truck parking, driverless trucks and broker fraud are a few trucking issues that are being discussed in mainstream media. We speak with OOIDA’s communications team about the Association’s take on the issues and the importance of having our voice heard. Then, fraud and scam artists have started to work the load boards, and truckers end up the victims. We have some advice.
10:00 – Getting the word out on trucking issues
24:31 – Fraud problem still prevalent on load boards
39:55 – Old independent contractor rule opened the door to speed limiters
- Navistar is recalling close to 300 model year 2025 International HV, HX, LT and MV vehicles. It’s over a problem with the steering gear shaft. Owner notification letters are set to go out at the end of April.
The Labor Department’s new worker classification law is now in effect. New federal data about trucking industry jobs suggest some stabilization. And several hundred International trucks get the recall treatment.
Getting the word out on trucking issues
Load boards are a vital resource for truckers who work the spot market. However, in recent times, fraud and scam artists have started to work the load boards, and truckers end up the victims. We'll get some advice on how to avoid the problem from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA's Business Services Department.
Old independent contractor rule opened the door to speed limiters
Recently, there’s been a lot of controversy regarding the new independent contractor rule from the Department of Labor, including concerns that it could upset the owner-operator model in trucking. But the rule in place before, passed during the previous administration, contained a problem that the new rule would solve.