Podcast: Ohio experiments with a speed limit that changes

Ohio says a variable speed limit on Interstate 90 in the north of the state has reduced crashes. Matt Bruning of the Ohio DOT joins us to explain. Also, it’s additional optional coverage, but gap insurance is something that could save you a lot of money in the long run. And lawmakers in the state of Iowa may back away from recent protections against nuclear verdicts by targeting pain and suffering damages involving commercial motor vehicles, while bills that would tackle predatory towing are on the agenda in Florida and Missouri.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Ohio experiments with a speed limit that changes

24:52 – Gap insurance can save you some real trouble

39:54 – Iowa lawmakers may back up on nuclear verdicts

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices are on the rise, and the Midwest is seeing the biggest spikes. Load volumes have hit their lowest point in eight years. And a list of the country’s worst bottlenecks for trucks includes some familiar names.

Many truckers are suspicious these days of the use of technology to improve highway safety. And that’s not surprising. But there are instances where technology can make a difference – and one of those can be found in Lake County, Ohio. That’s where the Ohio DOT has set up what’s called a variable speed limit. Matt Bruning of the Ohio DOT joins us to explain what that means and how it works.

It’s additional optional coverage, but it’s something that could save you a lot of money in the long run. We’ll hear about gap insurance from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.

Lawmakers in the state of Iowa Lawmakers in the state of #Iowa may back away from recent protections against nuclear verdicts by targeting pain and suffering damages involving commercial motor vehicles. We’ll cover that – plus bills that would tackle predatory towing in Florida and Missouri – with our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

