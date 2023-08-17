Podcast: Newest fraud – fuel card theft

The bad guys, as Brent Hutto of Truckstop likes to call them, have been active of late trying to steal money from hard-working truck drivers. The latest type of fraud on the rise? Fuel card theft. Brent explains what’s behind the increase and how to stop those bad guys in their tracks. Also, it can take a lot of work to get your own authority – and that includes insurance coverage. Today we look at some tips on what you should look for when it comes to coverage, as well as some questions to ask about your policy. And we’re in a summer freight cycle, which means fewer loads and lower spot rates.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Newest fraud: fuel card theft

24:50 – Insurance tips for new authority

39:18 – The summer freight slump is here

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Teamsters give FMCSA a round of applause over its latest move. The Women of Trucking Advisory Board is close to finishing its business. And ‘tis the season for the spotted lanternfly.

Newest fraud: fuel card theft

The bad guys, as Brent Hutto of Truckstop likes to call them, have been active of late trying to steal money from hard-working truck drivers. The latest type of fraud on the rise? Fuel card theft. Brent explains what’s behind the increase and how to stop those bad guys in their tracks.

Insurance tips for new authority

It can take a lot of work to get your own authority – and that includes insurance coverage. Today we look at some tips for what you should look for when it comes to coverage, and some questions to ask about your policy.

The summer freight slump is here

We’re in a summer freight cycle, which means fewer loads and lower spot rates. We’ll have the latest from DAT in today’s market update, including some advice for owner-operators who are trying to negotiate a spot rate when fuel prices are so volatile.

