Podcast: New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable

January 3, 2024

Fighting back against broker fraud and broker abuse starts with holding bad actors accountable. OOIDA has a new tool designed to make that a bit easier. Also, later this month, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will launch its Human Trafficking Awareness initiative. So what’s involved? Jake Elovirta of CVSA comes on the show to explain. And 2023 ended on another down note in the spot market. But there are some bright spots to point out as we begin a new year with new hopes. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the latest numbers.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable

24:49 – CVSA program looks to help combat human trafficking

39:14 – Some bright spots in the market as we start 2024

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices are on the decline again. California pushes back enforcement of its Advanced Clean Fleets regulations. And a new recall affecting certain trailer models goes into effect.

New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable

As is well documented, broker fraud and broker abuse are running rampant right now. Fighting back starts with holding bad actors accountable. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has a new tool designed to make that a bit easier. Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine join us to explain.

CVSA program looks to help combat human trafficking

Later this month, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will launch its Human Trafficking Awareness initiative. So what’s involved? Jake Elovirta of CVSA comes on the show to explain.

Some bright spots in the market as we start 2024

And finally: 2023 ended on another down note in the spot market. But there are some bright spots to point out as we begin a new year with new hopes. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the latest numbers.

