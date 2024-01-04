Podcast: New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable

Fighting back against broker fraud and broker abuse starts with holding bad actors accountable. OOIDA has a new tool designed to make that a bit easier. Also, later this month, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will launch its Human Trafficking Awareness initiative. So what’s involved? Jake Elovirta of CVSA comes on the show to explain. And 2023 ended on another down note in the spot market. But there are some bright spots to point out as we begin a new year with new hopes. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the latest numbers.
10:07 – New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable
24:49 – CVSA program looks to help combat human trafficking
39:14 – Some bright spots in the market as we start 2024
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You have through Thursday, Jan. 4 to submit a comment on an exemption request from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles regarding the CDL skills test order.
- To get a copy of the broker request for documentation form, OOIDA members can access it here.
- You can go online for more information about CVSA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative or the organization’s Human Trafficking Prevention Program. You can also learn more about the topic at Truckers Against Trafficking.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices are on the decline again. California pushes back enforcement of its Advanced Clean Fleets regulations. And a new recall affecting certain trailer models goes into effect.
New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable
As is well documented, broker fraud and broker abuse are running rampant right now. Fighting back starts with holding bad actors accountable. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has a new tool designed to make that a bit easier. Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine join us to explain.
CVSA program looks to help combat human trafficking
Later this month, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will launch its Human Trafficking Awareness initiative. So what’s involved? Jake Elovirta of CVSA comes on the show to explain.
Some bright spots in the market as we start 2024
And finally: 2023 ended on another down note in the spot market. But there are some bright spots to point out as we begin a new year with new hopes. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the latest numbers.