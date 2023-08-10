Podcast: New tech on display in test drives

From two new Nikola battery electric trucks and a new driver assistance product, to new technology designed to increase fuel efficiency, contributing editor of Land Line Magazine Tom Berg has been busy doing test drives. Also, a deadly crash outside of St. Louis is bringing the truck parking crisis into the national spotlight. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine breaks down the latest on that story. Finally, fall shipping season is right around the corner and DAT is starting to see an increase in overall load volumes. We’ll have details on that, plus why this quarter may be one of the toughest yet, in today’s Market Update.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA has been asked to extend the comment period for its automated emergency braking proposal. Carrier sentiment about the spot market dips even further. And another state appears poised to take a run at nuclear verdicts.
From two new Nikola battery electric trucks and a new driver assistance product, to new technology designed to increase fuel efficiency, contributing editor of Land Line Magazine Tom Berg has been busy doing test drives. He joins the program with his thoughts and reviews of all three.
When tragedy strikes, the hope is that something good can come out of it. Such is the case with a deadly crash outside of St. Louis that involved three semis parked on the shoulder of the highway. The incident is bringing the truck parking crisis into the national spotlight. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine breaks down the latest on that story, along with other truck parking-related issues nationwide in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.
Fall shipping season is right around the corner and DAT is starting to see an increase in overall load volumes. We’ll have details on that, plus why this quarter may be one of the toughest yet, in today’s Market Update.