Podcast: New attempt to increase insurance requirements

New figures on the number of new truck orders – plus other figures on the economy – may point to a better 2024. We’ll hear from Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research. Also, the U.S. Department of Labor has unveiled its final rule aimed at preventing companies from misclassifying workers as independent contractors. However, some have concerns that the rule may go too far – especially in trucking. And over the past few years, several attempts have been made to increase the required amount of insurance for motor carriers. Now, another attempt is officially underway.

Memphis police are investigating another cargo theft that happened Jan. 2 on Holmes Road. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 901-528-2274.

A new effort to raise the minimum insurance requirements takes shape in Congress. Cummins agrees to another big settlement linked to defeat devices. And a warning from officials about something called “gas station heroin.”

Numbers point toward a better 2024

A lot of different factors can tell us something about the trucking economy. One of those factors is the number of new trucks purchased or ordered in the market. Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research, joins the show to talk about the latest figures on truck orders and what it means in the overall trucking economy.

Does the new independent contractor rule go too far?

The U.S. Department of Labor has unveiled its final rule aimed at preventing companies from misclassifying workers as independent contractors. However, some have concerns that the rule may go too far – especially in trucking.

New attempt to increase insurance requirements

Over the past few years, several attempts have been made to increase the required amount of insurance for motor carriers. Now, another attempt is officially underway. We’ll get information on what’s going on and what it means from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

