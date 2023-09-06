Podcast: More elephant races and more crashes

9:54 – Dealing with loneliness on the road
39:28 – Speed limiters: more elephant races, more crashes
Today’s news: Construction continues on the portion of I-95 in Pennsylvania that collapsed in June
Plus, all three equipment types saw load-to-truck ratio increases last week, a truck driver who is deaf is awarded $36 million in a disability discrimination claim, and more trucking news
Dealing with loneliness on the road
Trucking can be a lonely profession, but there are strategies for dealing with the feelings that sometimes arise. Therapist Buck Black joins the show with some tips.
Driving record FAQ
Yes, the violations you get in your personal vehicle do count against your commercial insurance policy. Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s truck insurance department have all the details when it comes to your driving record, accidents and the professional repercussions they could carry.
Speed limiters: more elephant races, more crashes
If a speed limiter mandate goes into effect, it won’t be just truck drivers who are impacted. We look at the ways the general public would notice the change.