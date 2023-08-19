Contact Us

Podcast: Meal and rest break rules get another look

August 18, 2023

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is going to take another look at rest break rules in two states. But what does that mean? Also, runaway truck ramps save lives, but not all are created equal. A novel concept is being used in Wyoming to bring runaway vehicles to a safe stop. And a truck convoy in Indiana tripled its goal of raising more than $17,000 for the Make-a-Wish foundation. Coming up, we’ll hear why this organization was chosen and how the generosity of truckers has once again made a difference.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Meal and rest break rules get another look

24:50 – Building a better runaway truck ramp

39:18 – Convoy benefits a good cause

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

CVSA’s Brake Safety Week gets started Sunday. San Francisco’s city attorney wants to rein in the robotaxis that are now allowed to run 24/7. And it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas.

Meal and rest break rules get another look

FMCSA’s going to take another look at rest break rules in California and Washington State. But what does that mean? Jami Jones, Mark Schremmer and Scott Thompson get to the bottom of it in another roundtable discussion, along with other trucking news from recent days.

Building a better runaway truck ramp

Runaway truck ramps save lives, but not all are created equal. A novel concept is being used in Wyoming to bring runaway vehicles to a safe stop. It goes by a few names, but whatever you call it, it’s working. Stephanie Harsha of the Wyoming DOT joins the show to tell us how.

Convoy benefits a good cause

A truck convoy in Indiana tripled its goal of raising more than $17,000 for the Make-a-Wish foundation. Coming up, we’ll hear why this organization was chosen and how the generosity of truckers has once again made a difference.

