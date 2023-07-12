Podcast: Maryland solves a big towing problem

Maryland has made some changes to address problems with nonconsensual towing in that state. Meanwhile, Missouri’s governor has given his OK to widening Interstate 70 across the state. Also, most trucks are required to use and ELD. But how do you tell what the best ELD is for your operation? And if you get into legal trouble, you may not know where to turn with questions. But Road Law can help.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A task force dedicated to predatory leasing practices gets to work. Another state adopts California’s strict emission standards. And for the first time a while, diesel prices are on the rise.

Most trucks are required to use and ELD. But how do you tell what the best ELD is for your operation? We’ll discuss that – plus the per diem deduction and a rumor about drug testing – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

If you get into legal trouble, you may not know where to turn with questions. But Road Law can help. Today, the guys at Road Law explain what it is they do, how they can help, and why it’s important to seek advice from experts who understand the trucking industry.

Maryland has made some changes to address problems with nonconsensual towing in that state. Meanwhile, Missouri's governor has given his OK to widening Interstate 70 across the state.

