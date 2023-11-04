Podcast: Mandate mania – another push for speed limiters and AEBs

As federal regulators move closer to proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems, trucking industry stakeholders are circling the wagons – but do their arguments hold weight? Then, drivers each have their own standard maintenance list for their truck, but some items are frequently overlooked. Plus, details on a new ATRI survey dedicated to female truck drivers. And finally, a preview of our upcoming Truckers for Troops telethon.
10:09 – Land Line Roundtable: mandate mania
25:02– Overlooked maintenance tasks
39:35 – ATRI women in trucking survey; Truckers for Troops preview
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Don’t forget OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops campaign starts Monday!
- Find out more about ATRI’s research on challenges faced by female truck drivers.
- Check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. If you have a question about truck mods or technical issues, you can send an email.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Today’s headlines: Funding has been announced to strengthen the country’s supply chain
Plus, the results are in from Arizona’s safety blitz, authorities tout a big drug bust at the border and more trucking news of the day
Land Line Roundtable: mandate mania
As federal regulators move closer to proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems, trucking industry stakeholders are circling the wagons – but do their arguments hold weight?
Overlooked maintenance tasks
Drivers each have their own standard maintenance list for their truck, but some items are frequently overlooked. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia has some tips.
ATRI women in trucking survey; Truckers for Troops preview
The American Transportation Research Institute has a new survey out dedicated to recruiting and retaining more female truck drivers. Plus, a preview of our upcoming Truckers for Troops telethon.