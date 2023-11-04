Podcast: Mandate mania – another push for speed limiters and AEBs

As federal regulators move closer to proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems, trucking industry stakeholders are circling the wagons – but do their arguments hold weight? Then, drivers each have their own standard maintenance list for their truck, but some items are frequently overlooked. Plus, details on a new ATRI survey dedicated to female truck drivers. And finally, a preview of our upcoming Truckers for Troops telethon.

0:00 – Newscast

10:09 – Land Line Roundtable: mandate mania

25:02– Overlooked maintenance tasks

39:35 – ATRI women in trucking survey; Truckers for Troops preview

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s headlines: Funding has been announced to strengthen the country’s supply chain

Plus, the results are in from Arizona’s safety blitz, authorities tout a big drug bust at the border and more trucking news of the day

Back to top

Land Line Roundtable: mandate mania

As federal regulators move closer to proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems, trucking industry stakeholders are circling the wagons – but do their arguments hold weight?

Back to top

Overlooked maintenance tasks

Drivers each have their own standard maintenance list for their truck, but some items are frequently overlooked. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia has some tips.

Back to top

ATRI women in trucking survey; Truckers for Troops preview

The American Transportation Research Institute has a new survey out dedicated to recruiting and retaining more female truck drivers. Plus, a preview of our upcoming Truckers for Troops telethon.

Back to top