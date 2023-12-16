Podcast: “Listen to the truckers”

“Listen to the truckers.” That was the message several GOP lawmakers had for U.S. DOT administrators during a sometimes-contentious hearing this week, with a special focus on possible mandates of speed limiters and AEB systems. Plus, New York State officials are taking a crack at the truck parking shortage. We then give roses to those who are improving the lives of truckers and razzberries to those who aren’t. And finally, a plea for the Supreme Court to turn down a case involving broker liability.

Truck parking in New York State

Truck parking was the topic of discussion during a meeting with transportation officials in New York State this week. We sit down with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh to discuss what OOIDA brought to the table and where things stand in the Empire State when it comes to parking.

Several GOP lawmakers made it crystal clear earlier this week that they don’t agree with FMCSA’s plans to mandate speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems in heavy trucks. During a hearing that got contentious at times, members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee made their case. We cover what they said, as well as how FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson and others responded.

Roses & Razzberries

From a few states doing something about the truck parking crisis to predatory towing problems, SJ Munoz, Jami Jones and Ryan Witkowski hand out roses to those who are improving the lives of truckers – and razzberries to those who aren’t.

Broker liability case could be headed to SCOTUS

One of the nation’s largest freight brokers is asking the Supreme Court to turn down a case involving broker liability. It’s a complicated but important case we’ll break down with the help of Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher, who’s been covering it.

