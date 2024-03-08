Podcast: Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect

An FMCSA task force on lease-purchase agreements has a meeting set at MATS. We’ll discuss what the panel hopes to do and how you can participate. Also, when it comes to getting a ticket, high pressure and stress may lead you to pay it right away. The guys at Road Law have some advice on what you should do instead for a better outcome. And new idling laws are being considered here and there, but one in New York has the attention of a lot of truckers who visit Marty Ellis.
10:00 – Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect
24:31 – Getting a better outcome after a ticket
39:55 – New York idling bounty draws truckers’ ire
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- CVSA has opened up nominations for its International Driver Excellence Award. The deadline to nominate someone is May 10.
- Get more information from Road Law here.
- FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force will meet March 21 at MATS from 10 a.m. to noon, and then 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern. Get meeting information here, You can register here.
- Starting Friday, March 8, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Savannah TA in Richmond Hill, Ga. That’s located at Exit 87 off Interstate 95. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Florida inches closer to putting the clamps on predatory towing practices. The head of the NTSB has concerns about electric vehicles and autonomous technology. And the nomination window for CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award opens.
Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect
A task force created by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to examine lease-purchase agreements has scheduled a meeting for a major upcoming event – and it represents an important opportunity for truckers. We’ll explain what’s happening and why it’s important.
Getting a better outcome after a ticket
When it comes to getting a ticket, high pressure and stress may lead you to pay it right away. The guys at Road Law have some advice on what you should do instead that could lead to a better outcome.
New York idling bounty draws truckers’ ire
Idling laws are one of many issues that get under truckers’ skin. New idling laws are being considered here and there, but one in New York has the attention of a lot of truckers who visit Marty Ellis.