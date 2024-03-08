Podcast: Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect

An FMCSA task force on lease-purchase agreements has a meeting set at MATS. We’ll discuss what the panel hopes to do and how you can participate. Also, when it comes to getting a ticket, high pressure and stress may lead you to pay it right away. The guys at Road Law have some advice on what you should do instead for a better outcome. And new idling laws are being considered here and there, but one in New York has the attention of a lot of truckers who visit Marty Ellis.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect

24:31 – Getting a better outcome after a ticket

39:55 – New York idling bounty draws truckers’ ire

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Florida inches closer to putting the clamps on predatory towing practices. The head of the NTSB has concerns about electric vehicles and autonomous technology. And the nomination window for CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award opens.

Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect

A task force created by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to examine lease-purchase agreements has scheduled a meeting for a major upcoming event – and it represents an important opportunity for truckers. We’ll explain what’s happening and why it’s important.

Getting a better outcome after a ticket

When it comes to getting a ticket, high pressure and stress may lead you to pay it right away. The guys at Road Law have some advice on what you should do instead that could lead to a better outcome.

New York idling bounty draws truckers’ ire

Idling laws are one of many issues that get under truckers’ skin. New idling laws are being considered here and there, but one in New York has the attention of a lot of truckers who visit Marty Ellis.

