Podcast: Lawsuit targets Oregon’s weight-distance tax

A lawsuit contends that Oregon’s weight-distance tax puts too heavy a burden on trucking operations – and claims that violates the state’s constitution. Also, in a world where it seems like everything is going up in price, there is worry about insurance minimums increasing. OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department outlines what’s happening. Then, Colorado lawmakers are taking aim at trucks that travel in the state during the winter with a focus on chain laws – and lane restrictions have lawmakers’ attention, as well.

Diesel prices creep up for a second straight week. An expected bump in the spot market didn’t materialize last week. And FMCSA grants exemption request that allows cameras in place of rear-view mirrors.

Lawsuit targets Oregon’s weight-distance tax

Truckers who run in Oregon will be familiar with the state’s weight-distance tax. What those truckers may not be familiar with is a clause in the state’s constitution that creates specific requirements for that tax. And those requirements have spurred action in the courts. Jana Jarvis, president and CEO of the Oregon Trucking Association, and state Representative Shelly Boshart Davis join us to explain.

Concerns about insurance minimums increasing

In a world where it seems like everything is going up in price, there is worry about insurance minimums increasing. We speak with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about what a significant jump could mean for owner-operators and insurance companies.

Lawmakers want changes in Colorado’s chain laws

Colorado lawmakers are taking aim at trucks that travel in the state during the winter with a focus on chain laws – and lane restrictions have lawmakers’ attention, as well. Meanwhile, Georgia legislators tackle a bill involving trucks and insurance.

