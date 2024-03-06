Podcast: Lawmakers in several states take action to stop nuclear verdicts

Wisconsin lawmakers have taken action to stop nuclear verdicts, and other states are addressing the issue, as well. Meanwhile, nine states are working on left lane legislation. Also, a situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. We’ll discuss that, plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR. And if your truck is going to be parked for a considerable amount of time, you may have wondered about pausing your insurance policy.
10:00 – What to do if your carrier strands you
24:31 – Can you pause your insurance policy?
39:55 – Lawmakers in several states take action to stop nuclear verdicts
Diesel prices dip for a second straight week. New industry reports show a mixed bag when it comes to freight rates and maintenance costs. And 15 years after a tragedy that made national headlines, truck drivers are still calling for safe parking options.
A situation has come up that has serious potential consequences – drivers being stranded by their carriers. Joe Biggs and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department discuss that, plus scam text messages and how to pull an MVR.
If your truck is going to be parked for a considerable amount of time, you may have wondered about pausing your insurance policy. We speak with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about how that works and other cost-saving measures you can take while you’re off the road.
Wisconsin lawmakers have taken action to stop nuclear verdicts – and other states are addressing the issue, as well. Meanwhile, nine states are working on left lane legislation.