Podcast: Kicking the can down the road… again

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is kicking the can down the road again with regard to broker transparency. Plus, what’s going on with the proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems? Then, an over-the-road truck driver tells us how he made his dream of owning a monster truck a reality. And finally, a recap of the trucking issues discussed at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual conference and exhibition.

PennDOT is looking for feedback on its construction and summer maintenance season so it can identify strengths and opportunities. You can take the survey here.

Trucking news of the day: The Senate version of the truck parking bill picks up two more cosponsors

Plus, the NTSB is adding more staff to help deal with emerging technologies, a recent study finds drivers who use driver assistance features can become less aware of their surroundings, and more trucking news of the day.

