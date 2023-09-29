Contact Us

Podcast: Kicking the can down the road… again

September 28, 2023

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is kicking the can down the road again with regard to broker transparency. Plus, what’s going on with the proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems? Then, an over-the-road truck driver tells us how he made his dream of owning a monster truck a reality. And finally, a recap of the trucking issues discussed at the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual conference and exhibition.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – Kicking the can down the road on broker transparency

24:38 – Monster truck dream

39:33 – CVSA annual conference

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

Trucking news of the day: The Senate version of the truck parking bill picks up two more cosponsors

Plus, the NTSB is adding more staff to help deal with emerging technologies, a recent study finds drivers who use driver assistance features can become less aware of their surroundings, and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

Kicking the can down the road on broker transparency

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is kicking the can down the road again with regard to broker transparency. Plus, what’s going on with the proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems?

Back to top

Monster truck dream

An over-the-road truck driver tells us how he made his dream of owning a monster truck a reality.

Back to top

CVSA’s annual conference

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance just held its annual conference and exhibition. We’ll tell you what trucking issues were discussed.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

ad valorem tax

Podcast: State alerts truckers about ad valorem tax

Arkansas recently sent out notices to truckers across the country about its ad valorem tax – and truckers who receive one need to respond.

September 27

speed limiters

Podcast: FMCSA and speed limiters – Is it 68 mph or not?

For a few hours Monday, we thought we knew what speed limit FMCSA landed on for heavy trucks. But then it backtracked. So what’s going on?

September 26

speed limiters SPEED LIMITER

Podcast: FMCSA to propose speed limiter setting

The FMCSA announced that it intends to require a speed limiter setting of 68 mph, despite comments from thousands of truckers.

September 25

top industry issues

Podcast: Survey seeks top industry issues

What matters to you as a truck driver? ATRI is asking truckers across the country that question as part of its Top Industry Issues Survey.

September 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Kicking the can down the road… again

Podcast: State alerts truckers about ad valorem tax

Podcast: FMCSA and speed limiters – Is it 68 mph or not?

Podcast: FMCSA to propose speed limiter setting

Podcast: Survey seeks top industry issues