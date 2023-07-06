Podcast: June’s freight market ends on a high note

The final week of June was a solid week for anyone who hauls freight on the spot market. We’ll get the latest details on the market from Robert Rouse of DAT, along with what truckers can expect in the weeks ahead. Also, an OOIDA life member who recently won a company driver of the year award didn’t just get a trophy and a pat on the back. Dave Sweetman got the carpet rolled out for him over a weekend of experiences in Winston Salem, N.C. And what is the importance of secondary liability? We’ll hear from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about why it’s needed, what it covers and the questions you need to ask your agent.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Company’s driver of the year honored with NASCAR weekend

24:19 – What you need to know about secondary liability

39:03 – June ends on a higher note for freight market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A proposed mandate of automatic emergency braking systems takes the next step. Diesel prices continue to dip. And the latest state banning the use of all handheld devices behind the wheel.

Company’s driver of the year honored with NASCAR weekend

Trucking companies, take note. An OOIDA Life Member who recently won a company driver of the year award didn’t just get a trophy and a pat on the back. Dave Sweetman got the carpet rolled out for him over a weekend of experiences in Winston Salem, North Carolina. And if you know anything about Winston Salem, especially in the spring and summer, you might know what Sweetman’s weekend consisted of.

What you need to know about secondary liability

What is the importance of secondary liability? We’ll hear from Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about why it’s needed, what it covers and the questions you need to ask your agent.

June ends on a higher note for freight market

The final week of June was a solid week for anyone who hauls freight on the spot market. We’ll get the latest details on the market from Robert Rouse of DAT, along with what truckers can expect in the weeks ahead.

