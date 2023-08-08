Podcast: Index tracks progress of women in trucking

Women in Trucking has a very specific mission – and to see how things are going toward that mission, they’ve developed their own set of statistics – the WIT Index. Also, several members of Congress are taking aim at the rule requiring entry level driver training in trucking. A passion for art and an interest in trucks has turned into a career for an Ohio woman. And it’s August, and lawmakers are back in their home districts meeting with constituents. That means opportunity for truckers interested in speaking out on industry issues.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Monitoring the progress of women in trucking

24:50 – Turning trucks into art

39:18 – Engagement 101: Talking with members of Congress

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Yellow files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A carrier gets an exemption renewal for student drivers. And we’ll tell you about the recall affecting certain electric trucks.

Monitoring the progress of women in trucking

Turning trucks into art

Engagement 101: Talking with members of Congress

