Podcast: Index tracks progress of women in trucking

Women in Trucking has a very specific mission – and to see how things are going toward that mission, they’ve developed their own set of statistics – the WIT Index. Also, several members of Congress are taking aim at the rule requiring entry level driver training in trucking. A passion for art and an interest in trucks has turned into a career for an Ohio woman. And it’s August, and lawmakers are back in their home districts meeting with constituents. That means opportunity for truckers interested in speaking out on industry issues.
10:06 – Monitoring the progress of women in trucking
24:50 – Turning trucks into art
39:18 – Engagement 101: Talking with members of Congress
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If someone tries to coerce you into violating the regulations, call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- You can learn more about the Women in Trucking Index on the organization’s website.
- You can find the art of Miss Flatbed Red on her official website.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
