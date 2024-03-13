Podcast: Illinois goes the wrong way on nuclear verdicts

Some states are considering action to limit nuclear verdicts. But in Illinois, lawmakers are going the other direction – which has some concerned. And a photo project called Sisters of the Road that features 40 female truck drivers is making its way through the U.S. Also, several states are undertaking efforts to reform towing practices within their borders – and with predatory towing being an important topic in trucking, you may well be affected.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Illinois goes the wrong way on nuclear verdicts

24:31 – Photo project showcases female truckers

39:55 – States tackle towing reform

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA extends lease-purchase comment window. Diesel prices are down for the third straight week. A-1’s towing in Memphis is being sued by three trucking companies.

Back to top

Illinois goes the wrong way on nuclear verdicts

The topic of nuclear verdicts is hot right now in trucking. And pain-and-suffering damages are a key component of that problem. Some states are considering action to limit those damages. But in Illinois, lawmakers are going the other direction. One of the people working against that measure is Don Schaefer, president of the Midwest Truckers Association. We’ll speak with him about the situation.

Back to top

Photo project showcases female truckers

A project that features 40 female truck drivers is making its way through the U.S. Sisters of the Road started as a photo project but soon turned into a rolling studio. We’ll speak with the artist behind the idea about why she wanted to shine a light on these women.

Back to top

States tackle towing reform

Several states are undertaking efforts to reform towing practices within their borders – and with predatory towing being an important topic in trucking, you may well be affected. Meanwhile, other states are acting to change their speed limits.

Back to top