Podcast: Illinois goes the wrong way on nuclear verdicts

Some states are considering action to limit nuclear verdicts. But in Illinois, lawmakers are going the other direction – which has some concerned. And a photo project called Sisters of the Road that features 40 female truck drivers is making its way through the U.S. Also, several states are undertaking efforts to reform towing practices within their borders – and with predatory towing being an important topic in trucking, you may well be affected.
10:00 – Illinois goes the wrong way on nuclear verdicts
24:31 – Photo project showcases female truckers
39:55 – States tackle towing reform
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you suspect someone is in a human trafficking situation, call the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
- FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and then 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern on March 21 at MATS. Find meeting information here; to register, click here.
- To see a full list of where the Sisters of the Road tour will be making stops, visit the Sisters of the Road website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Cartersville, Ga. That’s located at Exit 296 off Interstate 75. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA extends lease-purchase comment window. Diesel prices are down for the third straight week. A-1’s towing in Memphis is being sued by three trucking companies.
Illinois goes the wrong way on nuclear verdicts
The topic of nuclear verdicts is hot right now in trucking. And pain-and-suffering damages are a key component of that problem. Some states are considering action to limit those damages. But in Illinois, lawmakers are going the other direction. One of the people working against that measure is Don Schaefer, president of the Midwest Truckers Association. We’ll speak with him about the situation.
Photo project showcases female truckers
A project that features 40 female truck drivers is making its way through the U.S. Sisters of the Road started as a photo project but soon turned into a rolling studio. We’ll speak with the artist behind the idea about why she wanted to shine a light on these women.
States tackle towing reform
Several states are undertaking efforts to reform towing practices within their borders – and with predatory towing being an important topic in trucking, you may well be affected. Meanwhile, other states are acting to change their speed limits.