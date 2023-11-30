Podcast: How the holiday affected the spot market

A shorter shipping week made for a large drop in load volume last week. We’ll speak with DAT’s Robert Rouse about how the Thanksgiving holiday impacted the spot market and how the price of diesel is impacting rates. Also, a drivers’ retreat has opened in Missouri. We’ll speak with the man behind the idea to offer a place for drivers to rest and relax. And a museum in Dallas houses 120 years of motorized masterpieces that combine motorcycles and art.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Drivers’ retreat in Missouri

24:50 – Museum preserves motorcycles as art

39:29 – How the holiday affected the spot market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA administrator talks truck parking, speed limiters, broker fraud and more at a safety summit. Another cosponsor signs on to the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act in the House. And a new law in North Carolina stiffens the punishment for cargo thieves.

Drivers’ retreat in Missouri

Museum preserves motorcycles as art

How the holiday affected the spot market

