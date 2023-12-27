Podcast: How hard is it to go all electric?

A new analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute lays out just how difficult it will be for California to go electric. Also, lawmakers are calling out the rampant problem of broker fraud in the trucking industry. We’ll cover that and more in our latest Land Line Roundtable. And a passion for trucks paired with a talent behind a camera led Chris Fiffie to create Big Rig Videos. We recently spoke with him about how he got started, his experience behind the wheel and how he’s found success doing what he once considered a dream job.

Check out Christopher E. Fiffie's work on his website and on YouTube.

Congressman calls out broker fraud

Lawmakers are calling out the rampant problem of broker fraud in the trucking industry. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois made it a point to bring up the topic during a recent hearing in the House. We’ll cover that in another Land Line roundtable discussion with Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine, along with an upcoming rulemaking on automated driving systems.

ATRI: Going electric won’t be easy

California’s got some ambitious goals when it comes to cutting down emissions. The state will be relying heavily on electric vehicles to get the job done, but new analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute lays out just how difficult that will be. From the availability and cost of electricity to the unintended consequences on the trucking industry and more, Jeff Short of ATRI joins us with a reality check.

A look inside Big Rig Videos

A passion for trucks and a talent behind a camera led Chris Fiffie to create Big Rig Videos. We recently spoke with him about how he got started, his experience behind the wheel and how he’s found success doing what he once considered a dream job.

