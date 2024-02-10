Podcast: How far is too far on underride guards?

While safety advocates on a NHTSA underride advisory committee keep pushing for more underride guard requirements, at least one member has warned of unintended consequences. Also, FMCSA is floating the idea of watering down the CDL skills test process. And New Jersey lawmakers have decided to hike the minimum insurance requirement for commercial trucks. Then, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And we’ll speak with Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, which then led to a career in trucking.

0:00 – How far is too far on underride guards?

10:00 – Pushback on FMCSA’s CDL testing proposal

24:52 – Roses and Razzberries

39:54 – Job driving a bus leads to a career in trucking

How far is too far on underride guards?

NHTSA’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protection met for a third time on Thursday – and the focal point was rear underride crashes. While safety advocates on the committee keep pushing for more underride guard requirements, at least one member has warned of unintended consequences of any possible mandate.

Pushback on FMCSA’s CDL testing proposal

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is floating the idea of watering down the CDL skills test process. Pushback from the trucking community has been swift. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join the program to analyze the proposal and reaction, before delving into New Jersey’s decision to hike the minimum insurance requirement for commercial trucks.

Roses and Razzberries

From Congress trying to stop a federal agency from enforcing a rule it has no legal authority to enforce, to a truck stop chain doing its part to help solve the truck parking shortage, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Job driving a bus leads to a career in trucking

A love of driving is how many truck drivers get their start, and that certainly holds true for one of today’s guests. We speak with Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, which then led to a career in trucking.

