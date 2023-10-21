Podcast: Health clinics opening at truck stops

A new company is opening a series of health clinics at locations frequented by truck drivers, with an eye toward the health care needs of the trucking population. Also, the future of lease-purchase agreements was the topic of discussion at this week’s Truck Leasing Task Force meeting. And we’ll get some history about the Minnesota Fatigue Checklist from Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones.
10:07– Company opening health clinics at truck stops
25:00– The future of lease-purchase plans
39:28 – Looking back at the Minnesota Fatigue Checklist
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A new bill that pushes back on President Biden’s environmental agenda has been introduced in the Senate. The digital freight network Convoy has shut down. More than 100 new truck parking spots have opened in Arizona.
