Podcast: Health clinics opening at truck stops

A new company is opening a series of health clinics at locations frequented by truck drivers, with an eye toward the health care needs of the trucking population. Also, the future of lease-purchase agreements was the topic of discussion at this week’s Truck Leasing Task Force meeting. And we’ll get some history about the Minnesota Fatigue Checklist from Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Company opening health clinics at truck stops

25:00– The future of lease-purchase plans

39:28 – Looking back at the Minnesota Fatigue Checklist

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Find out more about Interstate Health on its website.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new bill that pushes back on President Biden’s environmental agenda has been introduced in the Senate. The digital freight network Convoy has shut down. More than 100 new truck parking spots have opened in Arizona.

Back to top

Company opening health clinics at truck stops

A new company is opening a series of health clinics at locations frequented by truck drivers, with an eye toward the health care needs of the trucking population. We’ll talk with Jeff Saraphine, CEO of Interstate Health, about what the company has done so far and its plans going forward.

Back to top

The future of lease-purchase plans

The future of lease-purchase agreements was the topic of discussion at this week’s Truck Leasing Task Force meeting. We’ll sit down with magazine staff to discuss the meeting and other headlines from the week.

Back to top

Looking back at the Minnesota Fatigue Checklist

Back in 2009, OOIDA discovered that Minnesota enforcement officers were using an unusual method to determine whether truck drivers were too fatigued to continue driving. We’ll get some history about the Minnesota Fatigue Checklist from Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones.

Back to top