Podcast: Full steam ahead on speed limiters, AEB mandates

Wreaths Across America continues this weekend, with a couple million volunteers and supporters hauling wreaths to the gravesites of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. An OOIDA senior member, participating for the first time, says it was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up. Then, we have new insights into the DOT’s timeline for possible mandates of speed limiters and more. We cover that, plus a hearing in the House, where GOP members pulled no punches in expressing concerns about those very same issues.

0:00 – Newscast

10:19 – Wreaths Across America

24:50 – New clues about DOT’s mandate plans

39:20 – T&I hearing puts focus on speed limiters, AEB systems

Today’s news: House lawmakers make speed limiters focal point of hearing

Plus, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg talks truck parking and the supply chain, $817 million will be spent on improving safety and preventing roadway deaths, and more headlines from the trucking industry

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America, the annual tradition of placing wreaths on the graves of the fallen, continues this weekend. And a senior OOIDA member will be participating for the first time, hauling wreaths to the gravesites of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Lamar Buckwalter explains why it was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up.

The DOT’s Fall 2023 Regulatory Agenda is out, giving us new insight into the department’s plans moving forward. We’ll do a deep dive on what’s in store for 2024 – from possible mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems to unique electronic identifiers, broker transparency and more.

T&I hearing puts focus on speed limiters, AEB

GOP members within the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee had some tough questions for FMCSA’s administrators and other agency heads during a hearing Wednesday. How did they respond?

