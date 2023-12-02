Contact Us

Podcast: Foundation refutes ATA claims about GOT Truckers Act

December 1, 2023

|

Research analyst Andrew King takes a few swings at the American Trucking Associations’ newest claims about the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act. Also, we continue our conversation with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia about seating, including information about the basics you should have in any seat. And you may be leaving the front door open to hackers if you’re not doing a few simple things. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT department provide some useful advice.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Foundation refutes ATA Claims about GOT Truckers Act

24:50 – The basics you should have in any seat, and more

39:29 – Protecting yourself through passwords

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA removes 10 ELDs from its list of registered devices. A new recall affecting a couple thousand Mack and Volvo trucks is now in effect. And OOIDA says the safety fitness process should not penalize carriers without a rating.

Back to top

Foundation refutes ATA claims about GOT Truckers Act

The OOIDA Foundation has been busy of late. Research analyst Andrew King stops by to go over its most recent market update report. Then, he takes a few swings at the American Trucking Associations’ newest claims about the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act – with facts in hand.

Back to top

The basics you should have in any seat, and more

Yesterday, we started a conversation with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia about seating, what the options are and why it’s important to your cab comfort. We’ll continue that conversation today with information about the basics you should have in any seat, what options are popular right now and how seats have advanced in just the past few years.

Back to top

Protecting yourself through passwords

It’s tough to understand all the new advances in technology and what they mean for you. But passwords? That’s something we all have experience with. However, you may be leaving the front door open to hackers if you’re not doing a few simple things. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT department provide some useful advice.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Sen. Alex Padilla GOT Truckers Act

Podcast: Senator – GOT Truckers Act would help all truckers

Sen. Alex Padilla explains how his GOT Truckers Act would finally compensate truck drivers for all the hours they work.

November 30

freight rates spot market

Podcast: How the holiday affected the spot market

A shorter shipping week made for a large drop in load volume last week. We’ll explain how the Thanksgiving holiday impacted the spot market.

November 29

autonomous vehicles

Podcast: Union – slow down the march toward autonomous vehicles

We’ll talk with a union president about why his group is making the case for slowing, or stopping, the march toward autonomous vehicles.

November 28

Lewie Pugh at congressional hearing broker

Podcast: Broker issues, speed limiters and more on agenda for D.C. trip

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh plans to tackle broker issues, speed limiters and more during a trip to our nation’s capital.

November 27

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Foundation refutes ATA claims about GOT Truckers Act

Podcast: Senator – GOT Truckers Act would help all truckers

Podcast: How the holiday affected the spot market

Podcast: Union – slow down the march toward autonomous vehicles

Podcast: Broker issues, speed limiters and more on agenda for D.C. trip