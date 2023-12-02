Podcast: Foundation refutes ATA claims about GOT Truckers Act

Research analyst Andrew King takes a few swings at the American Trucking Associations’ newest claims about the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act. Also, we continue our conversation with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia about seating, including information about the basics you should have in any seat. And you may be leaving the front door open to hackers if you’re not doing a few simple things. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT department provide some useful advice.
10:07 – Foundation refutes ATA Claims about GOT Truckers Act
24:50 – The basics you should have in any seat, and more
39:29 – Protecting yourself through passwords
Foundation refutes ATA claims about GOT Truckers Act
The OOIDA Foundation has been busy of late. Research analyst Andrew King stops by to go over its most recent market update report. Then, he takes a few swings at the American Trucking Associations’ newest claims about the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act – with facts in hand.
The basics you should have in any seat, and more
Yesterday, we started a conversation with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia about seating, what the options are and why it’s important to your cab comfort. We’ll continue that conversation today with information about the basics you should have in any seat, what options are popular right now and how seats have advanced in just the past few years.
Protecting yourself through passwords
It’s tough to understand all the new advances in technology and what they mean for you. But passwords? That’s something we all have experience with. However, you may be leaving the front door open to hackers if you’re not doing a few simple things. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT department provide some useful advice.