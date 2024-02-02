Podcast: FMCSA still full steam ahead on speed limiters

Despite delays in the process, FMCSA still plans to issue a rulemaking on speed limiters in trucks this year. We’ll have the latest on that, as well as on broker transparency. Also, do your lawmakers hear you over the din of so many people contacting them? The staff of Land Line Magazine offers some tips – and examples of what can result. Then, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker have run into a few problems, including significant potholes on America’s highways and possibly a need for some more road signage along the way.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – FMCSA still full steam ahead on speed limiters

24:36 – Making sure your voice is heard

39:21 – Seeing a lot of potholes? You’re not alone.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The comment period over possible changes to the CDL skills test process is about to open. A federal appeals court rules that sleeper berth time beyond eight hours is compensable. And two men in Iowa are credited for saving a trucker’s life.

FMCSA still full steam ahead on speed limiters

Despite delays in the process, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration still plans to issue a rulemaking that would require speed limiters in trucks this year. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins us with the latest on that, as well as on broker transparency.

Making sure your voice gets heard

How do you ensure your lawmakers hear you over the din of so many people contacting them? How do you get your message through so that you’re contributing to positive change for yourself and other truckers? The February issue of Land Line Magazine tackles that very important concept – and what can result when your voice is heard.

Seeing a lot of potholes? You’re not alone

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are on the road on the West Coast. And while it’s been smooth sailing for the most part, he has run into a few problems, including significant potholes and possibly a need for some more road signage along the way.

