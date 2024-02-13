Podcast: Florida steps up on truck parking

Florida’s budget includes $25 million to add more truck parking, and this isn’t the first time the state has stepped up on the issue. Its secretary of transportation joins the show to talk about what Florida has done and what’s next. Also, an iconic truck stop is celebrating 60 years of serving truck drivers. We speak with Iowa 80’s senior vice president about its 60th anniversary. And OOIDA’s legislative efforts are not restricted to the Association’s Washington, D.C., office. Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh also heads to the capital often to speak with federal officials. We’ll cover his latest trip today.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Florida has big plans to improve truck parking

24:52 – Marking Iowa 80’s 60th anniversary

39:54 – Pugh discusses truck parking, speed limiters and more in D.C.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

CVSA announces the details of its upcoming International Roadcheck event. Computer problems snarl commercial traffic at the southern border. And we’ll tell you which cities have the worst drivers in the U.S., according to a new report.

Florida has big plans to improve truck parking

In the state budget proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, $25 million dollars is dedicated to paving more truck parking. And it’s not the first time the state has stepped up on the issue. The person in charge of what’s done with that money is Florida’s secretary of transportation, Jared Perdue. He speaks with us today about the state’s past efforts, current plans and the future of truck parking in the state.

Marking Iowa 80’s 60th anniversary

An iconic truck stop is celebrating 60 years of serving truck drivers. We speak with Iowa 80’s senior vice president about the past six decades and what she believes has made the stop successful over the years.

Pugh discusses truck parking, speed limiters and more in D.C.

And finally: One of the things we talk about a lot here on the program is what’s going on in our nation’s capital – including, often, what OOIDA is doing from its Washington, D.C., office. But also a part of that effort are occasional visits from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, who heads to Washington now and again to speak with federal officials about trucking issues. We’ll cover his latest visit.

