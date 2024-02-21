Podcast: Florida lawmakers tackle predatory towing

Eric De Campos of the National Insurance Crime Bureau discusses predatory towing and efforts to combat the problem in the state of Florida. Also, tax time is quickly approaching, and truckers ought to be gathering what they need in order to file by the deadline. But sometimes, you don’t receive everything you should for that task. And recently, the Department of Labor proposed a new way to determine who is an employee or an independent contractor. Congress may intervene, but OOIDA wants something else first.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Florida lawmakers tackle predatory towing

24:52 – What do you do if you don’t get all your tax documents on time?

39:54 – OOIDA wants something before Congress tackles independent contractor rule

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

If you have questions about tax matters, you can visit the MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service website.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Laredo, Texas. That’s located on Beltway Parkway off Interstate 35. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA urges the U.S. House to pass anti-speed limiter legislation. Diesel prices spike. And FMCSA is warning of a new phishing scam that looks authentic.

Back to top

Florida lawmakers tackle predatory towing

For some time, truckers have had to deal with predatory towing. Most towing companies are honest. But some stack up all kinds of charges that are questionable, at best. And this problem – while especially expensive in trucking – is affecting all kinds of people. Several states have decided to tackle it, the latest being Florida. Eric De Campos of the National Insurance Crime Bureau joins the program to discuss what’s happening.

Back to top

What do you do if you don’t get all your tax documents on time?

Tax time is quickly approaching, and truckers ought to be gathering what they need in order to file by the deadline. But sometimes, you don’t receive everything you should for that task. To get an idea of what can happen and what to do, we’ll talk with Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Back to top

OOIDA wants something before Congress tackles independent contractor rule

Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor published a proposal regarding how it plans to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor. And that plan has generated considerable controversy. Now, some in Congress have their own plans to stop that effort in its tracks – but OOIDA is urging them to do something else first.

Back to top