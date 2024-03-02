Contact Us

Podcast: Finstad wants to stop regulators’ ‘harebrained ideas’

March 1, 2024

|

The Prove It Act would force federal agencies to think about the “little guy” when crafting new regulations. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota, joins the program. Also, looking ahead at speed limiter proposals, electric trucks and AEBs, we sit down with Land Line Magazine staff to discuss this month’s issue. And the 2024 independent contractor rule is set to become final next month. We speak with OOIDA’s advocacy counsel about what this could mean and how it could impact your operation.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Finstad wants to stop regulators’ ‘harebrained ideas’

24:52 – What to expect in spring: speed limiters, AEBs and more

39:54 – Some details of the new independent contractor rule

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA asks FMCSA to give truckers more time to provide feedback on lease-purchase agreements. A new piece of legislation seeks more flexibility for oversize loads. And more than 20 “superloads” could soon be coming to a road near you.

Finstad wants to stop regulators’ ‘harebrained ideas’

A new bill in Congress was crafted with small-business truckers at front of mind. The Prove It Act would force federal agencies to think about the “little guy” when crafting new regulations. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brad Finstad of Minnesota, joins the program to discuss what prompted him to introduce it in the first place.

What to expect in spring: speed limiters, AEBs and more

Looking ahead at speed limiter proposals, electric trucks and AEBs, we sit down with Land Line Magazine staff to discuss this month’s new issue and what we could expect to see in the spring.

Some details of the new independent contractor rule

The 2024 independent contractor rule is set to become final next month. We speak with OOIDA’s advocacy counsel about what this could mean and how it could impact your operation.

