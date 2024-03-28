Podcast: Feds prepare to take action in wake of bridge collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship. That raises questions and concerns about what’s next. Also, an OOIDA member has been named one of Goodyear’s Highway Heroes. We speak with the trucker who risked his life to help stop a man who was fleeing after shooting at a state trooper. And Marty Ellis has some thoughts regarding a collision involving a large truck and a bus, plus what it says about the accuracy and reliability of electronic logging devices – and motor carriers.
10:00 – Feds prepare to take action in wake of bridge collapse
24:31 – Trucker springs to action to help trooper in need
39:55 – Wreck tells us something about ELDs
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To take part in the ATRI survey on detention time, click here. The deadline is April 26.
- You can check out the OOIDA Foundation’s latest detention time survey.
- If a person or company tries to coerce you into violating regulations, document the coercive act, then call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint on the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA has been helping federal officials with the response to the Key Bridge collapse. A congestion tolling plan gets the green light in New York City. And award season is in full swing with truckers being recognized for their contributions to society.
