Podcast: Feds prepare to take action in wake of bridge collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship. That raises questions and concerns about what’s next. Also, an OOIDA member has been named one of Goodyear’s Highway Heroes. We speak with the trucker who risked his life to help stop a man who was fleeing after shooting at a state trooper. And Marty Ellis has some thoughts regarding a collision involving a large truck and a bus, plus what it says about the accuracy and reliability of electronic logging devices – and motor carriers.

OOIDA has been helping federal officials with the response to the Key Bridge collapse. A congestion tolling plan gets the green light in New York City. And award season is in full swing with truckers being recognized for their contributions to society.

Earlier this week, the Francis Scott Key Bridge carrying Interstate 695 collapsed into the Patapsco River after being struck by a container ship. And that raises some questions and concerns about what’s next.

An OOIDA member has been named one of Goodyear’s Highway Heroes. We speak with the trucker who risked his life to help stop a man who was fleeing after shooting at a state trooper.

Marty Ellis has some thoughts regarding what we’ve learned about a collision involving a large truck and a bus, plus what it says about the accuracy and reliability of electronic logging devices – and motor carriers.

