Contact Us

Podcast: Expert – trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

March 27, 2024

|

Whether it’s predatory lease-purchase agreements, a pay-by-mile compensation model or any number of other issues, Steve Viscelli has thoughts on how to change things. Also, market conditions are looking up as bid season begins to close. Truckstop says we’ll see soon see how seasonal forces impact freight. We’ll have more on this, including numbers, in today’s Market Update.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Expert: Trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

39:55 – Things are looking up in the freight market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New details about the Key Bridge collapse in Maryland, with new questions about the ship that caused it. Diesel prices are on the rise again. And congratulations to radio legend Dave Nemo, who’s announced his retirement.

Back to top

Expert: Trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

Whether it’s predatory lease-purchase agreements, a pay-by-mile compensation model or any number of other issues, Steve Viscelli says we’ve built an inefficient system over decades that puts the cost on drivers’ backs. The research sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania, also a member of FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, has thoughts on how to change that. He shares them with us in a wide-ranging conversation that also touches on autonomous trucks, electrification, e-commerce and more.

Back to top

Things are looking up in the freight market

Market conditions are looking up as bid season begins to close. Truckstop says we’ll soon see how seasonal forces impact freight. We’ll have more on this, including numbers, in today’s Market Update.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Truck Leasing Task Force. U.S. Capitol lease-purchase photo by Sorin Voicu - Sono Creative

Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

The Truck Leasing Task Force sought opinions about lease-purchase agreements at a recent meeting and learned they’re ruining livelihoods.

March 26

underride

Podcast: OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

A committee is studying possible underride requirements for large trucks. Now, OOIDA is pointing out changes that threaten the panel’s work.

March 25

Out-of-service criteria CVSA

Podcast: Changes made to out-of-service criteria

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will change its out-of-service criteria on April 1. We’ll find out what changes were made and why.

March 22

emission

Podcast: Coming soon – even tighter emission rules

The Biden administration has just released new emission regulations for cars. But heavy-duty vehicle regulations are soon to follow.

March 21

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Expert – trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

Podcast: OOIDA raises alarm on underride effort

Podcast: Changes made to out-of-service criteria

Podcast: Coming soon – even tighter emission rules