Podcast: Expert – trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

Whether it’s predatory lease-purchase agreements, a pay-by-mile compensation model or any number of other issues, Steve Viscelli has thoughts on how to change things. Also, market conditions are looking up as bid season begins to close. Truckstop says we’ll see soon see how seasonal forces impact freight. We’ll have more on this, including numbers, in today’s Market Update.

New details about the Key Bridge collapse in Maryland, with new questions about the ship that caused it. Diesel prices are on the rise again. And congratulations to radio legend Dave Nemo, who’s announced his retirement.

Whether it’s predatory lease-purchase agreements, a pay-by-mile compensation model or any number of other issues, Steve Viscelli says we’ve built an inefficient system over decades that puts the cost on drivers’ backs. The research sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania, also a member of FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force, has thoughts on how to change that. He shares them with us in a wide-ranging conversation that also touches on autonomous trucks, electrification, e-commerce and more.

Market conditions are looking up as bid season begins to close. Truckstop says we’ll soon see how seasonal forces impact freight. We’ll have more on this, including numbers, in today’s Market Update.

