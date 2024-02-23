Podcast: ELD problems linked to AT&T outage

A massive outage has hit AT&T customers nationwide, which has implications for ELD users using the network. OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh and Tom Crowley walk us through what we need to know. Also, FMCSA plans to study detention time and how it affects trucking – but the agency first needs to gather some information. Then, CVSA is in the middle of a weeklong initiative in Canada to raise awareness about human trafficking. And lawmakers in five states are working on solutions to the truck parking problem.

0:00 – AT&T outage affecting ELDs

10:00 – FMCSA to study detention time

24:52 – Effort to raise awareness of human trafficking in Canada

39:54 – States work on solutions to truck parking

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Find more information about human trafficking awareness at the Truckers Against Trafficking website.

FMCSA is seeking information on lease-purchase agreements from truckers. Submissions containing confidential business information should be sent to Brian Dahlin, Chief, Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of Policy, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, 1200 New Jersey Ave. S.E., Washington, DC 20590-0001. The docket for all other comments will go live on Regulations.gov. To participate in the data collection, search for docket number FMCSA-2023-0143.

To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.

Starting Feb. 23, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Beaumont, Texas. That's located at Exit 848 off Interstate 10.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

AT&T outage affecting ELDs

A massive outage has hit AT&T customers nationwide, which has implications for ELD users using the network. It’s actually the first major outage of a cellular provider since the ELD mandate went into effect in late 2017, raising plenty of questions about what to do, what it means and what comes next. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department walk us through what we need to know.

FMCSA to study detention time

FMCSA plans to study detention time and how it affects trucking. But first, the agency needs to gather some information. We’ll discuss that and more with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Effort to raise awareness of human trafficking in Canada

CVSA is in the middle of a week-long initiative in Canada to raise awareness about human trafficking. Land Line Magazine’s Ryan Witkowski talks with Dylan Wecht of Truckers Against Trafficking.

States work on solutions to truck parking

Lawmakers in five states are working on solutions to the truck parking problem. State legislative expert Keith Goble joins the program to discuss that – plus an effort in Washington state to reduce fuel prices.

