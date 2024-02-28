Podcast: Effort underway to fix Oregon weight-mile tax

Trucking interests in Oregon contend that the state’s weight-mile tax is too high, violating the state’s constitution. Now, lawmakers in the state are discussing how to fix that. Also, respiratory illnesses have always been a problem, but now, three of those illnesses are going around at the same time. We’ll have what you need to know. And one of the most basic principles of American justice is that we are innocent until proven guilty. But if your case is in civil court instead of criminal, that’s not exactly how it works. We’ll explain.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Triple threat of respiratory illnesses

24:52 – Civil penalties are different than criminal – and here’s why that matters

39:54 – Effort underway to fix Oregon weight-mile tax

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices decline by the biggest margin so far this year. The latest spot market data includes some more bad news. And the story of a drug smuggler who might not have understood the assignment.

Triple threat of respiratory illnesses

Respiratory illnesses have always been a problem – especially for truckers, who can’t simply go home and suffer through them like others can. In the past, the flu was the big problem every year. But in recent years, COVID has been added to the mix, and the viral illness RSV has become a bigger problem. We’ll get a primer from Dr. Toney Hudson of Interstate Health.

Civil penalties are different than criminal – and here’s why that matters

One of the most basic principles of American justice is that we are innocent until proven guilty. But if your case is in civil court instead of criminal, that’s not exactly how it works. Many of the interactions truckers have with enforcement personnel involve civil infractions. And it’s a distinction truckers should be aware of.

Effort underway to fix Oregon weight-distance tax

Trucking interests in Oregon contend that the state’s weight-mile tax is too high, violating the state’s constitution. Now, lawmakers in the state are discussing how to fix that. Meanwhile, an effort in Washington state to update idling rules has failed.

